13-year-old killed after school bus flips due to blown tire

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 13-year-old boy is dead after a crash on a bus crash on a South Carolina interstate Thursday.

The crash happened on I-77 in Chester County, our sister station WSOC reported.

The buses were on their way home from a field trip to the NASCAR Hall of Fame when a tire blew.

The bus then hit a guardrail and overturned, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Chester County’s emergency management director told WSOC that 38 patients were transported to nearby hospitals – three by helicopter and the rest by ground.

At the time of the crash, at least five students were badly injured.

On Friday, the county coroner identified the victim who died in the crash as Jose Maria Gonzales Linares, an eighth grader at Pine Ridge Middle School.

Dozens showed up to a prayer vigil outside the school Friday, offering support for those hurt and love for the student lost.

