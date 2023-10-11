13 local organizations awarded grants to fulfill basic human needs

DAYTON — Almost $105K in grants has been approved by the governing board of the Dayton Foundation, according to a spokesperson from the foundations.

These grants will be dispersed to 13 organizations in the Greater Dayton area as part of the Foundation’s Basic Human Needs Grants process.

The money will help individuals and families in need of basic necessities such as food, shelter, clothing, and healthcare, the spokesperson said.

The following organizations have been awarded grants:

Christ Child Society of Dayton received $4,000 to purchase clothing vouchers for school clothes, coats, and shoes for children in need.

received $4,000 to purchase clothing vouchers for school clothes, coats, and shoes for children in need. Evangel Church of God -The Compass Food & Resource received $3,000 to supply toiletries and hygiene products to East Dayton families in need.

-The Compass Food & Resource received $3,000 to supply toiletries and hygiene products to East Dayton families in need. Friends of the House of the People, Inc. received $15,000 to renovate the first-floor kitchen and bathroom in a home for Rwandan refugees and asylum seekers.

received $15,000 to renovate the first-floor kitchen and bathroom in a home for Rwandan refugees and asylum seekers. Helping Our Families received $10,000 to provide afterschool tutoring to at-risk students through the Grandview Learning Lab.

received $10,000 to provide afterschool tutoring to at-risk students through the Grandview Learning Lab. Home Is The Foundation (HIT) received $5,000 to assist the Preble County Senior Home Repair program by renovating homes to enable elderly residents to safely stay in their homes.

received $5,000 to assist the Preble County Senior Home Repair program by renovating homes to enable elderly residents to safely stay in their homes. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society received $12,000 to provide Montgomery, Miami, Greene, and Preble counties blood cancer patients with food, housing, utilities, and transportation assistance.

received $12,000 to provide Montgomery, Miami, Greene, and Preble counties blood cancer patients with food, housing, utilities, and transportation assistance. McKinley United Methodist Church received $11,350 to fill the Brinkley Food Pantry with more culturally accessible and relevant food options for resettled populations.

New Life Furniture Bank received $5,000 to help furnish homes for families overcoming homelessness or extreme poverty.

received $5,000 to help furnish homes for families overcoming homelessness or extreme poverty. Our Lady of Mercy St. Vincent de Paul Conference received $10,000 to provide financial assistance to residents at high risk of experiencing homelessness.

received $10,000 to provide financial assistance to residents at high risk of experiencing homelessness. Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton received $5,000 to provide transportation, toiletries, laundry supplies, and meals to families who have children in the hospital.

received $5,000 to provide transportation, toiletries, laundry supplies, and meals to families who have children in the hospital. Sleep in Heavenly Peace received $2,500 to build and deliver fully furnished, twin-sized beds to families with children ages 3 to 17, who are sleeping on the floor.

received $2,500 to build and deliver fully furnished, twin-sized beds to families with children ages 3 to 17, who are sleeping on the floor. St. Rita’s St. Paul Precious Blood - SVDP Conference received $10,000 to assist families in crisis with rent and utility payments.

received $10,000 to assist families in crisis with rent and utility payments. The Westwood Right Incorporation received $12,000 to purchase and transform a rundown home in Dayton’s Westwood neighborhood into an affordable housing opportunity for local residents.

Organizations can apply for a Basic Human Needs Grant by visiting their website or contacting Community Engagement program officer Karen Gruenberg at (937) 225-9928, the spokesperson said.

