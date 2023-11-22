12th annual RaidersGiving to take place at Wright State University

DAYTON — Wright State University is holding its 12th annual RaidersGiving today, Nov. 22.

Students, faculty, staff, and alumni can enjoy a free buffet-style holiday meal.

The meal, served Wednesday, Nov. 22 from noon to 2 p.m., will take place in the Student Union Apollo Room.

A traditional Thanksgiving meal of roast turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, macaroni and cheese, green beans, rolls, and fruit pies will be available, along with Halal chicken, Vegan/Vegetarian Three sisters chili, and an assortment of vegetarian side dishes.

There will also be games, music, and crafts - as well as a chance to win door prizes, for attendees to enjoy.

RaidersGiving intends to give students and faculty who may not be able to spend Thanksgiving with family a place to celebrate among friends.









