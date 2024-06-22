12-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Ohio

TOLEDO, LUCAS COUNTY — A child was taken to an Ohio hospital after being shot Friday night, Toledo TV station’s WTVG-13 and WTOL-11 report.

Just before 10 p.m., Toledo police were dispatched to the 1500 block of South Avenue on reports of a shooting.

WTVG-13 reports that the victim is a 12-year-old girl who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of this shooting and further information on the victim was not immediately available.

