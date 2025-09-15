12-year-old found with pistol on Ohio high school transport van

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A 12-year-old child was found with a pistol on a school van last week.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11, officers with the Lakewood Police Department responded to St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

A press release from the department said that officers were told a child had a weapon on a school transport van in the parking lot.

Police found a BB pistol under a jacket in the back of the van, WOIO-19 reported.

The 12-year-old suspect was arrested for delinquency. The child was not a student of the high school.

He was taken back to the police station and released to his mother, WOIO-19 reported.

Lakewood Police have turned the case over to prosecutors.

