11-year-old honors former Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau with Halloween costume

DELAWARE, Ohio — An 11-year-old is honoring former Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau with his Halloween costume this year.

Blake Mompher of Delaware Ohio is known for his epic Halloween costumes, our news partners at WBNS-10 TV reported. He was born with spina bifida and each year he incorporates his wheelchair into a creative costume.

In past years he had been mac and cheese, a school bus, McDonald’s French fried, and even a Columbus Blue Jackets Zamboni.

Blake is a huge fan of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and this year he decided to dress up as a Blue Jackets player in a penalty box, but with a special twist, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew’s numbers are displayed on the front of the penalty box.

The Gaudreau brothers were both killed by a suspected drunk driver on August 29.

Blake loved to watch Johnny play hockey and remembers his “scoring.” His dad, Aric, told WBNS-10 TV he was hit hard by the news of Gaudreau’s death.

“He does not like to talk about Johnny and I asked him this morning, when we talk about Johnny what does it make you feel like? He said it makes me mad, mad at that driver,” Aric said. “Johnny was fun to watch play hockey and Blake used to love him and cheer for him on TV and it brought so much joy into other people’s lives and Blake’s life and we wanted to reflect that with his costume.”

Each year when Blake comes up with his costumes, his parents take on the task of turning his vision into a reality. Blake’s Mom, Megan, posted on Facebook and recruited some strangers, now friends, to help build the frame. Others offered plexiglass and cardboard boxes.

When Megan shared photos of the finished costume on social media, the Columbus Blue Jackets shared the post, writing “Blake has once again won Halloween.”

“That is special for us because the Fifth Line and all the fans have a bond,” Aric said.

Eleven years ago, doctors told Aric and Megan that Blake might not make it to birth, and if he did, might not have a good quality of life, WBNS-10 TV reported.

“He has been through a lot and it is hard. It is a juggling act but it is all worth it. He brings so much joy to our lives just as Johnny brought so much joy to hockey,” Aric said.

The Mompher family is hoping Blake’s costume will bring a smile to hockey fans in Columbus and show others that people who use wheelchairs can dream big.

