11 from region among 46 graduates of state Patrol’s 149th Basic Peace Officer class

COLUMBUS — Eleven officers from the region, which includes the Miami Valley and southwest Ohio, are among the 46 who graduated Friday as part of the 149th Basic Peace Officer class.

Class members received training certificates during the ceremony at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy in Columbus. The 46 graduates will assume duties as peace officers for 22 Ohio agencies.

The 21-week basic course began in August. The course was developed by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission and offers comprehensive instruction in more than 150 topics that include criminal and traffic law, community relations, physical training, self-defense, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, standardized field sobriety testing and electronic speed measuring devices.

One of the class honors, for top firearms, went to Zachary Bayer, West Chester Police Department.

Following is a list of officers from the area and their agencies:

◊ Samuel G. Adams, Mason Police Department

◊ Zachary L. Bayer, West Chester Police Department

◊ Alexander M. Fillios, West Chester Police Department

◊ Joshua G. Grant, Mason Police Department

◊ Efrain Leon, Hamilton Police Department

◊ Ryan A. Marshall, Troy Police Department

◊ William L. Nibert Jr., Greenville Police Department

◊ Samuel E. Noel, Hamilton Police Department

◊ Anthony D. Scott, Middletown Division of Police

◊ Conant J. Smith, Middletown Division of Police

◊ Kesi M. Wills, Troy Police Department









