11 ounces of suspected meth seized during raid at Ohio home

By WHIO Staff
Suspected meth seized (Courtesy of the Hancock County Metrich Enforcement Unit)
FINDLAY, Ohio — 11 ounces of suspected methamphetamine were seized from a home in Ohio early Thursday morning, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force and the Findlay Police Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at a home in the 2000 block of Elyria Street around 1 a.m.

Authorities seized approximately 11 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and multiple suspected drug trafficking items, WTOL-11 reported.

Tre Gerlach, 26, and Danielle Rall, 51, both of Findlay, were arrested as a result of the search.

Gerlach was charged with complicity, and Rally was charged with possession of drugs.

Additional charges are expected when the investigation is complete, according to authorities.

