100-year-old WWII veteran gets special message from Bengals coach

CINCINNATI — The head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals has delivered a special message to a special fan.

Gordon Hearr, 100, is a decorated WWII U.S. Army Veteran and a die-hard Bengals fan, our news partners at WCPO report.

“I suffer every time they lose,” he said. “I take it too seriously, but I like to see them win,” Hearr said.

His dream is to meet a Bengals player, so his friend Paul Brown (no relation to the Bengals founder) is doing what he can to make that happen.

“I’ll do whatever I can to make it come true,” he said.

Brown stood outside home games at Paycor Stadium for a month and a half, holding a sign detailing Haerr’s wish.

“For what he’s done for this country, we owe him everything,” Brown said.

The story made its way al the way to Peggy Taylor-Clark in Oklahoma.

She is Bengals head coach Zac Taylor’s grandmother.

She called him up and told Taylor about Gordon.

Taylor recorded a video message for Haerr:

“I saw a video of you on the news with your friend Paul and I appreciate your loyalty to the Bengals. Hope we’re making you proud. That’s what we strive to do, but just want to thank you for all your support and your cheering that you guys do over there as you watch the games. Thank you for all that you’ve done for us and I know you’ve lived a life worth living.”

Haerr said he couldn’t believe that Taylor had sent him a video, and said he appreciated it.

It brings his dream one step closer to reality.

“We’re going to keep rooting for them and one day that we’re going to see some players walk through the door there,” said Brown.

Hearr watches every game from the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown.













