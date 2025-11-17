10-year-old critically injured, 3 others hurt, after Ohio crash

TOLEDO — A 10-year-old is in critical condition after a crash in Toledo just after 2 am on Saturday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Jackman Rd. and Central Ave., which left three others injured, according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

The driver failed to make a turn at a traffic light and went off the road, and hit a steel pole.

Of the four people in the car, three were children.

All four people were taken to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

