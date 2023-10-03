10 new AEDs donated to local police department to carry in cruisers

KETTERING — A local Police department has purchased 10 new AEDs to carry in their marked cars.

The Kettering Police Department was able to buy 10 AEDs after receiving a large donation for the Kettering Legion Post 598.

Having AEDs, or automated external defibrillators, in their cars allows officers to assist during emergency situations.

“There are times officers arrive on the scene prior to the paramedics and these AEDs will allow them to start emergency care,” Kettering Police said in a Facebook post.

