1 year old seriously injured after being hit by car in Dayton

DAYTON — A 1-year-old was seriously injured after being hit by a car Friday night.

Around 9:40 p.m. Dayton police were called to a crash in the area of James H. McGee Boulevard and Gettysburg Avenue, according to a Dayton police crash report.

An initial investigation found that a car was traveling on a grass field in the area while donating money for a fundraiser.

While doing so the car hit an 18-month-old child, according to the crash report.

It is unknown how fast the driver was going.

The child was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.

No charges were listed in the crash report against the driver.

We are working to learn the condition of the child and additional information about the crash.

We will update as new information becomes available.













