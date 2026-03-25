1-year-old dies after Ohio house fire

STARK COUNTY — A 1-year-old child died after a house fire in Northeast Ohio on Tuesday night, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

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The fire was reported on Easton Street NE in Plain Township around 9:22 p.m.

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A 911 caller reported that there was a 1-year-old child trapped inside the home, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WOIO.

When crews got to the scene, they were able to remove the child from the home.

The child was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, where they later died.

The fire remains under investigation.

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