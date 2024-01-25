1 trapped, taken to hospital following crash in Dayton

DAYTON — A person was taken to the hospital after being trapped in a crash in Dayton early Thursday morning.

Dayton Police and medics were dispatched around 12:28 a.m. to Hillrose Avenue and Leonhard Street on initial reports of a crash.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells News Center 7 that medics were able to get the person out after being trapped in the vehicle without any issues.

The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

