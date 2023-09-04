1 taken to hospital following crash in Dayton

DAYTON — A person is hospitalized following a crash in Dayton early Monday morning.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched around 12:43 a.m. to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive on initial reports of a crash, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

Medics transported one person to Grandview Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Two cars were involved and sustained moderate to heavy damage, according to scanner traffic.

The crash remains under investigation.

