1 taken to hospital after stabbing in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — One person was taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Miamisburg.

Around 7:30 p.m. Miamisburg officers and medics were called to the 500 block of Buckeye Street to reports of a stabbing, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

Dispatch notes indicate that a man claimed to have been stabbed with a metal object.

The man was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

Police also had a man detained but it was unclear if that was related to the stabbing, according to dispatch notes.

We are working to learn the condition of the person hurt and if any suspects are in custody.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.





