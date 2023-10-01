1 taken to hospital after reportedly crashing into house in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after reportedly crashing into a house in Dayton early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 1:05 a.m. in the 600 block of West Fairview Avenue, according to a Dayton police crash report.

A vehicle was heading east on W. Fairview Ave., lost control, collided with another vehicle, went off the south side of the road and struck a house, the report said.

A 33-year-old man was transported by medics to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the report.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.

