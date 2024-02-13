1 taken to hospital after crash in Oakwood

OAKWOOD — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Oakwood Monday afternoon, according to Oakwood Public Safety officials.

After 11:00 a.m., Oakwood Public Safety was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Far Hills Avenue and W Schantz Avenue.

Officials said one of the vehicles was on its side.

One person was transported to an area hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

