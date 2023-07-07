1 taken to hospital after crash in Warren County leaves 2 cars on their sides

CLEARCREEK TWP. — One person was taken to a hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Warren County on Friday afternoon.

Just before 12:15 p.m. Clearcreek Twp. police and medics were called to state Route 48 and Lytle 5 Points Road to reports of an accident, according to a spokesperson for the Clearcreek Twp. Fire Department.

When medics arrived they found three cars involved -- two of which were on their sides.

Photos from an iWitness7 viewer shows the two cars on opposite sides of the road, with one leaning against a pole, and a third car with heavy front-end damage.

One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department.

We are working to learn what led to the crash and the condition of the person hurt.

The crash remains under investigation by Clearcreek Twp. police.

