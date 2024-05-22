1 taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Dayton

DAYTON — A person has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

Dayton Police and medics were initially dispatched at around 2:35 a.m. to the 2600 block of E. Third Street on initial reports of a pedestrian strike.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that another citizen took that person to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

No other information was available.

We will continue to provide updates.

