1 taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Dayton

DAYTON — A person has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Dayton early Wednesday morning.
>>Local school district forced to cut jobs due to budget deficit
Dayton Police and medics were initially dispatched at around 2:35 a.m. to the 2600 block of E. Third Street on initial reports of a pedestrian strike.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that another citizen took that person to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.
No other information was available.
We will continue to provide updates.
©2024 Cox Media Group