1 taken to hospital after being hit by car in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Harrison Township Thursday.

Around 3:50 p.m. Montgomery County Sheriff deputies were called to the intersection of Birch Drive and Wagner Ford Road for reports of a crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The crash was between someone on a bike and a truck, dispatch notes indicate.

One person was taken to Kettering Health Dayton.

Information about their condition or what led up to the crash was not available at this time.

We will continue following this story and update as new details are available.





