1 taken by CareFlight to hospital after vehicle hits pole in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A person was taken by CareFlight to the hospital after crashing their vehicle into a power pole in Darke County early Saturday morning.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched around 4:28 a.m. to the area of West Fort Loramie and State Line Roads on initial reports of a crash.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that a transformer was on top of a vehicle and power lines were down.

CareFlight transported the victim to the hospital with unknown injuries, dispatchers told News Center 7.

The crash remains under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

