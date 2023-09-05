1 seriously injured after kayak flips in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — One person was taken to the hospital after their kayak flipped in Springfield, seriously injuring them.

Around 7 p.m. Springfield police and fire were called to the area of Forest Lake on West 1st Street to reports of a water emergency, according to a sergeant with Springfield Police Department.

The man’s kayak had reportedly flipped —he had inhaled water and was unresponsive.

After CPR was performed the man started to respond and was taken to Springfield Regional Hospital.

Information about his current condition was not available.

We are working to learn how the man is doing and what caused his kayak to overturn.

We will continue following this story and have the latest updates during WHIO-TV Tonight at 11 p.m.













