1 seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Richmond

RICHMOND, Indiana — One person was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Richmond on Saturday.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of North 8th Street and North A Street, according to Richmond Chief of Police Kyle Weatherly.

Weatherly said a black F-250 pickup traveling southbound on North 8th Street collided with a white Chevrolet pickup traveling westbound on North A Street. Subsequently, a pedestrian was struck by the black Ford F-250.

The victim was transported to Reid Hospital for initial treatment before being airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital.

Preliminary findings indicated that the white Chevrolet disregarded a traffic control signal, which was red for North A Street at North 8th Street, according to eyewitnesses and video evidence.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

















