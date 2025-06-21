1 person hospitalized after shooting in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Harrison Township early Saturday morning.

Around 12:34 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 5100 block of Northcutt Place on reports of a shooting.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

