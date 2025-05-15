1 killed in head-on crash with truck in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY — One person was killed in a head-on two-vehicle crash in Clinton County Wednesday.

The crash happened on State Route 73 in Union Township around 12:40 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Devon Lansing, 33, from Wilmington, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Troopers believe Lansing was heading southbound on State Route 74 when he crossed the center line and hit a 2014 Mack truck. The driver of the Mack was not injured, according to the highway patrol.

The Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

