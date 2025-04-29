1 injured in shooting in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person was injured in a shooting in Harrison Township early Tuesday morning.
As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, around 5:39 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 4100 block of Mapleleaf Drive in Harrison Township on reports of a shooting.
One victim was located with a gunshot wound to the arm and leg, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
The victim has not been taken to the hospital at this time, according to the sergeant.
Less than a mile from the scene on Mapleleaf, Dayton Police Department officers have Klepinger Rd and Ark Ave blocked off, according to News Center 7 crews on scene.
It is unclear at this time if the two scenes are connected.
Deputies are still looking for a suspect.
This is a developing story.
