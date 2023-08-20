1 injured in Moraine motorcycle crash

MORAINE — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash in Moraine Saturday night.

The crash was reported in the 1800 block of W. Dorothy Lane around 7:39 p.m., according to Moraine Police and Fire dispatch.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, dispatchers said.

The motorcyclist was taken from the scene to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown currently.

We’re working to learn what may have caused the crash.

