1 injured in Miamisburg shooting

MIAMISBURG — One person was injured in a reported shooting Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported just after 9:20 a.m. in the 700 block of S. Riverview Avenue in Miamisburg.

Initial reports were that someone was shot in the leg, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

News Center 7 has reached out to Miamisburg Police to learn more about the shooting, including the extent of the injuries of person shot.

