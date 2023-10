MORAINE — One person is injured following a two-vehicle crash on I-75 in Moraine.

The center lane on I-75 northbound beyond Central Ave and S Dixie Highway was closed due to a two-vehicle crash.

One person was transported to Kettering Health with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Moraine Police and Fire Dispatch.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more about the person’s condition.

