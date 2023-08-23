1 injured after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hurt after a shooting in Harrison Township Wednesday.

Just after 4:50 p.m., Dayton officers were called to the Mini Mart Stop & Shop in the 2400 block of North Gettysburg Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch notes indicate that one person was driven to an area hospital by another person.

We are working to learn what led up to the shooting and the condition of the person hurt.

