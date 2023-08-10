1 injured after large vehicle fire in Vandalia

VANDALIA — One person was injured after a large vehicle fire in Vandalia Wednesday.

Around 8 p.m. Vandalia fire crews were called to the 1600 block of Capstone Way for reports of a fire, according to a social media post by Vandalia Division of Fire.

When crews arrived on scene they found a forklift on fire inside of a trailer.

The trailer had been moved away from the building.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor non-life-threatening injuries, according to Vandalia Division of Fire.

