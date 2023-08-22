1 injured after being hit by vehicle in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP. — A person was injured after being hit by a vehicle in Harrison Twp. Tuesday morning.

Deputies and a medic were called out to the intersection of N. Dixie Drive and Madrid Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m. on reports of a pedestrian crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A male was riding his bike when he was reportedly hit by a vehicle, dispatchers said.

The male was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

We’re working to learn more.

