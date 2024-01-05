1 hurt following 2-vehicle crash on busy Miamisburg road

MIAMISBURG — A person is hurt following a crash in Miamisburg Friday morning.

Officers and medics were dispatched around 7:20 a.m. on initial reports of a crash on Miamisburg Centerville Road and Gebhart Church Road.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that one person is hurt, and two vehicles are involved.

The Miami Valley Fire District posted on its social media page that eastbound traffic is being diverted and asking people to avoid the area.

The crash remains under investigation.

