1 hurt following 1-vehicle crash near I-675, I-70

MAD RIVER TWP. — A person is hurt following a one-vehicle near Interstate 675 and Interstate 70 Sunday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and medics were dispatched around 7:32 a.m. to Spangler Road just north of the I-675/I-70 interchange in Clark County on initial reports of a crash.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol told News Center 7 that one vehicle is involved and there are minor injuries.

OHGO cameras are showing a pair of medics on Spangler Road just north of the I-675/I-70 interchange.

The crash remains under investigation.

I 70 at I-675 Photo from: OHGO

