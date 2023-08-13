1 hurt following 1-vehicle crash near I-675, I-70

MAD RIVER TWP. — A person is hurt following a one-vehicle near Interstate 675 and Interstate 70 Sunday morning.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and medics were dispatched around 7:32 a.m. to Spangler Road just north of the I-675/I-70 interchange in Clark County on initial reports of a crash.
The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol told News Center 7 that one vehicle is involved and there are minor injuries.
OHGO cameras are showing a pair of medics on Spangler Road just north of the I-675/I-70 interchange.
The crash remains under investigation.
