1 hurt after gas-fed industrial fire

FRANKLIN — One person was hurt after a fire at an industrial facility in Warren County on Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The fire, described by city officials as a “gas-fed structure fire,” occurred at Franklin Yards in Franklin.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Armed naked man taken into custody after firing shots inside neighbors’ homes, charging at deputies
- Drugs, guns found in home with baby; man arrested
- A low, marginal risk for severe weather today, plus the fall feeling payoff
Firefighters successfully extinguished the fire by 10:42 a.m.
Dixie Highway was temporarily closed while crews worked to control the fire, but has since reopened, city officials reported.
Franklin Yards is identified on the city’s website as a “multi-modal, multi-user rail hub that allows businesses and industries in southern Ohio to take advantage of freight rail — either shipping or receiving.”
Officials have not yet released details about the injured person or the cause of the fire.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group