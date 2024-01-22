1 hurt after crashing car down embankment on I-75 ramp to NB I-675

MIAMI TWP. — A person was hurt after crashing their car down an embankment on the ramp from Interstate 75 to I-675 Sunday night in Montgomery County.

>>‘He was still a baby;’ Family hosts vigil for teen they say died in recent Dayton shooting

Police officers and medics were dispatched around 9:23 p.m. to the ramp of I-75 at I-675 on initial reports of a one-vehicle crash.

The Miami Valley Fire District wrote on its social media page that when crews arrived at the scene, they saw that a car came to rest 100 feet down a steep embankment.

They posted photos showing that the car crashed into some thick brush and medics were at the scene.

Medics were able to cut away the thick brush and overcome obstacles to get the victim out of the car.

We are working to learn more about that person’s condition.

1 hurt after crashing crash in embankment on I-75 ramp to NB I-675 Photo contributed by Miami Valley Fire District Facebook page (Credit: Miami Valley Fire District)

©2024 Cox Media Group