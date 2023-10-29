1 hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TWP — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed in the back.

Harrison Twp Deputies were dispatched to 5242 Wenz Ct at around 2:37 a.m. Sunday on reports of an assault.

When officers and medics arrived on scene, they found that a man had been stabbed in his left lower back, according to a spokesperson from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

>> Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton early Sunday morning

Harrison Twp Fire Department medics transported the man to Kettering Health Dayton with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, the man was in a physical altercation with a woman when he was stabbed.

The incident is under investigation, and we will provide updates as new information is available.

©2023 Cox Media Group