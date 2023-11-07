1 hospitalized following crash on I-75

TIPP CITY — One man is hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 75 near County Road 25A in Tipp City around noon on Nov. 6.

Upon arriving on the scene, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers found a 2006 Toyota that had been going southbound when it drove off the right side of the road, struck a pole, and overturned.

The driver, 32-year-old Edward Green of Beavercreek, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OSHP was assisted by Tipp City Fire/EMS, Troy EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash is currently under investigation.

