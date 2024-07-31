1 hospitalized, officers looking for suspect after Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A person was hospitalized, and officers are looking for a suspect after a shooting in Dayton.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton

As News Center 7 reported Monday, police and medics responded to a shooting in the 900 block of West Riverview Avenue around 10 a.m. on July 29.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Lt. Steven Bauer.

Medics transported the 41-year-old to the hospital.

Dayton police are searching for the suspect.

©2024 Cox Media Group