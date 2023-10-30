1 hospitalized following rollover crash in Greene County

A person is hospitalized following a rollover crash in Greene County late Sunday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Greene County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. on initial reports of an overturned vehicle on U.S. 68 and Clifton Road in Xenia Township.

Medics transported one person to the hospital with unknown injuries, Greene County Sheriff dispatchers told News Center 7.

Pictures from the scene show the vehicle sustained damage and airbags were deployed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

