1 hospitalized following injury crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A person was hospitalized following a crash in Darke County Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies and medics were dispatched to the intersections of State Route and Horatio Harris Creek Road at 4 p.m. on initial reports of a crash, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeronimo Hernandez, 28, of Indiana was traveling westbound on Harris Creek Road and stopped at the intersection of State Route 118. She then pulled onto the intersection in front of Shannon Egbert,46, of Minster, according to Darke County deputies.

Hernandez was transported to Wayne Health Care for minor injuries while her passenger was treated on scene. Egbert did not sustain any injuries, deputies said.





