1 hospitalized following crash on NB I-75 in Moraine

MORAINE — A person is hospitalized following a crash on Northbound Interstate 75 Monday morning in Moraine.

Officers and medics were dispatched around 3:06 a.m. to NB I-75 between Dryden Road and Springboro Pike on initial reports of a crash, Moraine dispatchers told News Center 7.

Medics transported one person to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

All lanes were closed on NB I-75 as wreckers were removing the vehicles.

Officers opened all lanes just before 3:45 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

