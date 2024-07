WEST CARROLLTON — A person is hospitalized after a stabbing in West Carrollton early Monday morning.

Officers and medics were dispatched at around 3:13 a.m. to the 5000 block of Dinsmore Road on initial reports of a stabbing.

Medics transported a person to the hospital with unknown injuries, dispatchers told News Center 7.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

We will continue to update this story.

