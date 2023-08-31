1 hospitalized after vehicle hits parked car in Dayton

DAYTON — A person is hospitalized after a vehicle hit a parked car in Dayton early Thursday morning.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched to the 1900 block of Troy Street at around 4:37 a.m. on initial reports of a parked car being hit by another vehicle, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

Medics transported one person to the Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

When News Center 7 arrived at the scene, a wrecker was getting ready to remove the car.

The crash remains under investigation.





