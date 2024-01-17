1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into local utility pole

MORAINE — A person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole early Wednesday morning in Moraine.

Moraine Police officers and medics were dispatched around 1:18 a.m. to the 3100 block of Kettering Boulevard on initial reports of a vehicle into a pole.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 medics transported a person to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Wires were down after the vehicle struck a pole and traffic was being rerouted.

Initial scanner traffic indicates that AES Ohio has been called to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

