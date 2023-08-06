1 hospitalized after vehicle crash in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TWP. — A person is hospitalized after a vehicle crash in Jefferson Township early Sunday morning.

Deputies and medics were dispatched around 2:27 a.m. to the intersection of Dayton Farmersville Road and Liberty Ellerton Road on initial reports of a crash, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told NewsCenter 7.

Medics transported one person to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

Dispatchers say only one vehicle was involved and may have hit a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.

