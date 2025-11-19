1 hospitalized after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash in Clark County Tuesday night, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

The crash happened at the intersection of E National Road and Newlove Road around 10:30 p.m.

The dispatcher said medics took one person to the hospital; however, it is unclear how serious their injuries are.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

