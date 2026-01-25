1 hospitalized after camper fire sets off propane tanks, causes massive fire in Ohio neighborhood

CINCINNATI — A camper fire set off multiple propane tanks, causing an even bigger blaze in a Cincinnati neighborhood Saturday night.

The fire was reported in the 100 block of Parkway Avenue, in Hartwell, just before 11 p.m., according to our news partners at WCPO.

When crews got to the scene, there was heavy fire on the outside of a home.

Assistant Chief Matthew Flagler said crews believe the fire began inside a camper and set off multiple propane tanks, causing the fire to spread to the home.

The fire was a third-alarm fire, and approximately 70 firefighters responded to the scene.

One person from the home was taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

WCPO reported that multiple animals from inside the home are currently unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

