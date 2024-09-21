1 hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Washington Twp

WASHINGTON TWP — One person was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Washington Township.
Just after 7 a.m., crews responded to reports of a person who had been hit by a vehicle in the 600 block of E Whipp Rd.
Upon arrival, crews found a person who was lying on the side of the road after being hit by a vehicle, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
The person was taken to Kettering Health. Details on their condition were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
