1 hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Washington Twp

WASHINGTON TWP — One person was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Washington Township.

Just after 7 a.m., crews responded to reports of a person who had been hit by a vehicle in the 600 block of E Whipp Rd.

Upon arrival, crews found a person who was lying on the side of the road after being hit by a vehicle, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

The person was taken to Kettering Health. Details on their condition were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

